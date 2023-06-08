220628-sports-kirby02 (copy)

George Kirby settles back into the mound after giving up his fourth home run of the game in just four innings pitched Monday night, June 27, 2022, against the Baltimore Orioles in Seattle. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

SAN DIEGO — Perhaps a split of the two-game series with distinctly contrasting results, highlighting why more was expected and why less has been achieved was a fitting, if not expected result for two of the most disappointing and underachieving teams in Major League Baseball.

The Mariners' season-long inconsistency was on full display over two days at Petco Park capped by Wednesday afternoon's 10-3 pasting by the Padres, who actually delivered a performance tangible to their talent and massive payroll.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.