Even with his obvious talent and their belief that his overall approach at the plate would eventually break him out of a miserable slump, the Mariners simply couldn’t continue to keep Jarred Kelenic in the everyday lineup or even on the major-league roster and let him struggle his way to infamy.
On Monday afternoon, the team announced that the talented outfielder had been optioned to Class AAA Tacoma after Sunday’s game against the Angels in Anaheim, California.
He is expected to be in the Rainiers lineup for Tuesday’s game.
Kelenic was batting .096 at the MLB level with just eight hits in 92 plate appearances with eight walks and 26 strikeouts, and he was mired in an 0-for-39 stretch (44 plate appearances) that included five walks and 17 strikeouts.
The MLB record for longest hitless streak by a position player in one season belongs to former Orioles first baseman, who went 0-for-46
Infielder Shed Long Jr. was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and will take Kelenic’s place on the active roster. To make room for Long on the 40-man roster, Sam Haggerty was transferred to the 60-day injured list.