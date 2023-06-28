With his struggles to work clean innings without allowing base runners and hard contact leading to a diminished role in the bullpen, the Mariners have parted ways with right-handed pitcher Chris Flexen.
On Tuesday morning, the team designated Flexen for assignment to make room for right-handed Trevor Gott, who was reinstated from the injured list.
Seattle now has seven days to trade, release or outright Flexen. Based on his contract, which didn't allow for the Mariners to option him to the minor leagues, Flexen can opt out of an outright and become a free agent.
Flexen, 28, appeared in 17 games for Seattle this season — four starts and 13 relief appearances — posting an 0-4 record with a 7.71 ERA.
An unheralded signing before the 2021 season, Flexen was a key contributor the past two seasons. In 2021, he was a stabilizing force to a rotation that was riddled with injuries and experience, posting a 14-6 record with a 3.61 ERA in 31 starts.
In 2022, he started the season in the rotation but accepted a move to the bullpen when the Mariners traded for Luis Castillo at the deadline. He posted an 8-9 record with a 3.73 ERA in 22 starts and 11 relief appearances.
Based on his contract bonuses, Flexen pitched enough innings in 2021 and 2022 to vest an $8 million salary option for 2023. The Mariners will have to pay the entirety of that salary unless Flexen is claimed off waivers, which seems unlikely.
With a full rotation coming into the season, Flexen was slated to pitch out of the bullpen but was allowed to compete for a starting spot in spring training.
He was inserted back into the rotation when Robbie Ray suffered a flexor injury after his first start. But Flexen couldn't keep it, struggling in his four starts. He took the loss in all four starts, posting a 10.38 ERA. He was replaced by top prospect Bryce Miller.
Flexen was used sparingly as a long reliever, pitching in games that were largely decided in either direction. In 13 reliever appearances, he posted a 5.84 ERA.
Gott returns after a stint on the injured list due to back spasms.
___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone