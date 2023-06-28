With his struggles to work clean innings without allowing base runners and hard contact leading to a diminished role in the bullpen, the Mariners have parted ways with right-handed pitcher Chris Flexen.

On Tuesday morning, the team designated Flexen for assignment to make room for right-handed Trevor Gott, who was reinstated from the injured list.



