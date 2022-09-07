Purchase Access

It was only fitting that Eugenio Suarez’s 1,000th career hit was a home run. That is 1,001st hit was a homer, well, that works too.

Of course, for the ultracompetitive Suarez, that his milestone achievement and multihomer game came in a mistake-filled 9-6 loss to the White Sox where he made a costly error also won’t be forgotten.