Two years ago, the Mariners would have found a way to win Sunday's game through luck or skill or some weird combination of both. A year ago, that Mariners would've prevailed due to flawless execution in the game's critical moments.

The current version of the Mariners has yet to show the resilience to win the kind of games that drove past teams to success.



©2023 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

