NCW — In an effort to jazz-up Mariner fans in Central and Eastern Washington, the perennial cellar-dwelling franchise announced that their annual offseason outreach will go virtual this year with a series of events around the region.
Fans will have a chance to connect with Mariners players and broadcasters next Wednesday (Feb. 3) from 5 to 6 p.m. at a live Q&A hosted by broadcaster Rick Rizzs, outfielder Jake Fraley and pitcher Wyatt Mills — a native of Spokane and former Gonzaga Bulldog.
The regional events are available to everyone on the Mariners YouTube channel, but fans located in Central and Eastern Washington can sign up to submit questions during the live session. Details of how to participate can be found at mlb.com/mariners/community/tour.
“Connecting with our fans this offseason is more important than ever,” said Mariners Executive Vice President Fred Rivera. “Because we can’t travel to two dozen communities to sign autographs and meet with fans in person, we’re going to utilize the technology many of us are using as we work from home to reach out to our fans across the region and get everyone primed for the start of baseball. With activities planned throughout the year, we look forward to seeing our fans in person as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Wyatt Mills
Mills graduated from Gonzaga Prep High School in 2013 and was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 17th round of the 2016 Draft, though he ultimately chose not to sign. Mills was taken the following year in the third round by the Mariners. Because the Minor League season was canceled, Mills did not see any action last year but is currently rated as the Mariners No. 23 best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. In three seasons, he has a (10-6) record with a 3.57 ERA.
Jake Fraley
Fraley made his Major League debut with the Mariners in 2019 after logging three seasons in the Rays minor league system. Fraley played in seven games with the Mariners in 2020 and registered the hardest-hit ball by any M’s player last season with a double down the right-field line that was clocked at 112.2 miles per hour.
Rick Rizzs
Rizzs is entering his 36th season as a member of the Mariners broadcast team and is the longest-tenured broadcaster in team history. In 2019, he was inducted into the Washington Sports Hall of Fame.