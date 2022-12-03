MLB: NLDS-St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves (copy)

Prior to Friday's trade, Kolten Wong has suited up for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers. Wong has a career 99 OPS+, which means he has been about a league average bat in parts of 10 seasons.

SEATTLE — With one somewhat expected transaction, the Mariners addressed their needs at second base while also cleaning up their roster in terms of positional fit and clubhouse chemistry.

With the start of the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings looming on Monday in San Diego, the Mariners reached an agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers Friday on a trade that would send second baseman Kolten Wong and cash (reportedly $1.75 million) to Seattle in exchange for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro.



