Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Instead of forcing the Angels into another ninth-inning implosion of mistakes, the Mariners turned the ninth inning into an explosion of hits and runs.

And as the Angels fans, at least the ones that decided to stay after Seattle scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning, vented their anger at the Mariners players and their frustrations with their own team, the Mariners basked in their best offensive showing in an 8-2 drubbing of their American League West rivals.