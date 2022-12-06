SAN DIEGO — The 2022 season was the Mariners first without Japanese-born player on their 40-man roster, ending a streak that dated to 1996 when Makato (Mac) Suzuki made his MLB debut.
Could that change in 2023 or 2024?
It's no secret that the Mariners plan to take another shot at signing mega-talent Shohei Ohtani, who is a free agent after the 2023 season. Seattle finished runner-up in their first attempt at signing the two-way sensation when he came to the U.S. before the 2018 season.
But could the Mariners sign another Japanese player this offseason before making a run at Ohtani?
Jerry Dipoto, Mariners president of baseball operations, confirmed that he and general manager Justin Hollander met with talented right-handed pitcher Koudai Senga in Seattle before the winter meetings.
"I guess that answers whether he's on our radar," Dipoto said.
Senga, who turns 30 in January, posted an 11-6 record with a 1.89 ERA in 23 starts. In 148 innings, he struck out 159 with 50 walks.
"He's very good pitcher," Dipoto said at the GM meetings. "We've done our due diligence, we are aware of his body of work. He's really good and I think he's going to be an impact pitcher in our league. I think it's split(finger) by itself. On the 20 to 80 grading scale, it's an 80. He has a dominant pitch. I know he has done some starting and done some relieving. In both roles, whether he's stretched out or shortened up, he has the requisite out-pitch that the good ones have. It's exceptional."
On Tuesday, multiple outlets reported that outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be officially "posted" by the Orix Buffaloes, opening up a 45-day window for teams to negotiate with him as a free agent.
Yoshida, 29, is a stocky left-handed hitting outfielder with some power and a discerning eye at the plate. He played in 121 games last season, posting a .336/.449/.559 slash line with 28 doubles, 21 homers, 89 RBI, 82 walks and 42 strikeouts.
"With Yoshida, we'll have to see," Dipoto said. "We've done our background work. We're always interested in good players and these guys have had fabulous careers in Japan. We think they're good enough. It would be silly not to be interested in them."
But would signing a Japanese player this season keep Ohtani from signing with the Mariners as a free agent?
Reports out of Japan said that Ohtani initially opted away from the Mariners because of the looming presence of Ichiro in the organization and the constant comparisons that would follow as he transitioned to MLB.
