What is the best way to bounce back from being held scoreless for the first time in 72 games?
You make sure it doesn’t happen again … immediately.
Batting in his customary spot atop the Mariners order, Julio Rodriguez made certain the Mariners wouldn’t be shut out for a second straight game while setting the tone in Seattle’s 6-1 decisive victory over the Padres.
With the win, Seattle improved to 80-62 on the season. The Mariners open a three-city, 10-game road trip Friday in Anaheim.
“The magic formula reappeared today, or the special recipe or whatever you want to call it,” manager Scott Servais said. “Dominant starting pitching and home runs, that’s what we subscribe to and perfect timing today.”
When long-maned Mike Clevinger delivered his first pitch of Wednesday’s series finale — a 94-mph sinking fastball that leaked toward the inside of the plate — Rodriguez wasn’t going to watch a “get-me-over” strike just because he was leading off.
Instead, he unleashed an aggressive swing meant to do damage, sending a towering fly ball into the visitors bullpen for a 1-0 lead before a large portion of the 24,238 fans in attendance had even gotten to their seats.
“It was a rough game yesterday,” he said. “I was ready to compete. I’m happy I hit that first pitch out and kind of got the boys going.”
Rodriguez doesn’t have a set philosophy on swinging at the first pitch. It isn’t based completely upon scouting reports or pitcher tendencies. Factors like how he’s feeling and the circumstances surrounding the team come into play.
“Trust your players,” Servais said of his philosophy. “Julio loves to play. You want him to be aggressive if you get a fastball to hit first pitch. Through the years with what George Springer did against us with the Astros, he would jump on that first pitch and it just makes pitchers uncomfortable from the minute he would step in the box. That’s exactly where you want the opposing pitcher to be. What’s this guy gonna do? Can he take me deep on the first pitch? It’s an uneasy feeling.”
It was 3-0 before many fans could finish the first sip of afternoon beer or bite into their lunch.
Ty France singled through the right side and Eugenio Suarez continued his torrid power streak, launching a towering fly ball to right-center that carried in the warmth of the afternoon and finally landed just over the wall for his 31st homer of the season.
It was Suarez’s 15th homer since Aug. 1 and his sixth of the homestand.
“He’s not trying to hit home runs up there,” Servais said. “He does have loft to his swing. He’s got all kinds of power. That ball he hit today was in the air forever. I can’t believe that ball got out. It shows you what kind of power he’s got and how we can backspin the ball to right-center field. He’s got 31 home runs with us and this is not a home-run hitting ballpark.”
Looking dominant in the top of the first, striking out Juan Soto swinging on 98-mph sinker that darted out of the zone like a video game and whipping a 100-mph fastball past Manny Machado to end the inning, Mariners starter Luis Castillo was given a big cushion to start.
“It’s ridiculous,” Servais said. “It’s like he’s playing Wiffle ball. That’s how the ball moves, and it’s fun to watch him go out and compete. These are the best hitters in the world, you know. And he’s working through Juan Soto and Manny Machado and executing multiple pitches in different parts of the strike zone at 98, 99 and 100 miles per hour.”
He produced another dominant outing, working six scoreless innings and allowing only four hits with a walk, a hit batter and nine strikeouts. Castillo should’ve had 10 strikeouts and no walks.
In the third inning, he fired a perfect 99-mph sinker on the outside half of the plate to Soto on a 3-2 count. Home plate umpire Andy Fletcher, perhaps distracted by Cal Raleigh also throwing to second base on the pitch with Jurickson Profar stealing, called it a ball. Raleigh, who rarely gets noticeably confrontational with umpires, wheeled around and had a few choice words for Fletcher.
Had the correct call been made, Castillo would’ve given Soto, who rarely strikes out, a “hat trick” of three strikeouts in one game.
But Castillo showed no change in emotion. He came back to strike out Machado and get Josh Bell to ground out to second.
“I’ve always been like that,” Castillo said through an interpreter. “Whether it was a bad call or whether I thought it was a strike or not, my mind has always been calm and firm, and that’s just always the way I’ve been.”
In eight starts with the Mariners, he’s posted a 3-1 record with a 2.37 ERA with 60 strikeouts and 11 walks in 49 1/3 innings and six quality starts.
“What an acquisition,” Servais said. “Picking up a player of that caliber and having him step into our uniform and then just kind of continue to roll and even take it up a notch with the velocity he’s throwing at right now, with the movement he’s got on his pitches, he’s throwing harder than he ever has at any point in his career. We are the beneficiaries of it.”
Seattle provided some more cushion and delivered a bit of a jab at Clevinger after he hit Rodriguez and France with pitches in the fifth inning. Carlos Santana blasted a no-doubt three-run homer deep into right-center to make it 6-0.
The Padres picked up a run off reliever Penn Murfee in a seventh inning that Matt Brash finished. Erik Swanson and Andres Munoz held San Diego scoreless in the final two innings.