CHICAGO — When you rack up more hits and generate more offense than some teams do in a week, as well as making Major League Baseball history, well, earning the American League Player of the Week honors is sort of a given.
On Monday, the Mariners' Julio Rodriguez was named the AL Player of the Week for Aug. 14-20.
The 22-year-old center fielder posted a .568/.579/.838 slash line with four doubles, two homers, 12 RBI and six stolen bases in seven games. He had 21 hits, including four consecutive games of four-plus. In that four-game span, he had 17 hits to set an MLB record (since 1901), surpassing Milt Stock of the 1925 Brooklyn Robins, who had 16.
In a likely uncommon occurrence for a position player, Rodriguez was out of the lineup on the day he was announced as the week's winner. Mariners manager Scott Servais decided to give him a day off.
"It's been an unbelievable run he's been on," Servais said. "It's not just all the hits. But when he's on base, I think this guy's ran like 8 miles on the bases over the last week or so with all the stealing bases and whatnot. It takes a toll. Toward the end of the game yesterday, he was feeling it and cramping up a little bit."
Servais met with Rodriguez on the flight to Chicago on Sunday to inform him that he'd be out of Monday's lineup.
"I think you've got to be smart with where he's at, too," Servais said. "We have a lot of games you have to play. And we certainly need this guy, and there's nothing to say he couldn't show up in the game tonight if we needed him late in the game."
With J.P. Crawford returning from the injured list, Monday's game seemed like a good time.
"I do know that if Julio was going get a day off, I don't like giving him days off in Seattle," Servais said. "So we'll give him a day off on the road today."
It's the third time in his brief career that Rodriguez has been the named AL Player of the Week, also earning the award for June 27-July 3, 2022, and May 22-28, this season.
In 121 games this season, Rodriguez has posted .278/.336/.462 with 30 doubles, a triple, 21 homers, 79 RBI, 76 runs scored and 33 stolen bases.
He is the only player in Mariners history to hit 20-plus homers in each of his first two big-league seasons and one of just two in MLB history with 20-plus homers and 20-plus stolen bases in each of his first two seasons, along with Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. (also 2022-23).
After a slow start to his sophomore season, Rodriguez has picked it up since July 1, posting a .346/.393/.555 slash line with 16 doubles, eight homers, 37 RBI, 29 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.
