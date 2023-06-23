BALTIMORE — Julio Rodriguez wasn't going to be shut out of baseball's biggest party, particularly when it's happening at his home field in the city he so proudly represents.

On Friday, Rodriguez announced on social media that he would indeed participate in the 2023 Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park as part of Major League Baseball's All-Star festivities.



