BALTIMORE — Julio Rodriguez wasn't going to be shut out of baseball's biggest party, particularly when it's happening at his home field in the city he so proudly represents.
On Friday, Rodriguez announced on social media that he would indeed participate in the 2023 Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park as part of Major League Baseball's All-Star festivities.
After his memorable performance in last year's home run derby at Dodger Stadium as a rookie, where he finished second to Juan Soto and formally announced himself as one of MLB's budding stars, the expectation was that Rodriguez would not only participate in the derby in Seattle but be the headliner for it.
"I'm so excited," he said. "I feel like it will be like a dream coming true. I know L.A. was cool. I enjoyed it and all but being able to be at home and put on a show for the Mariners fans, I know it's gonna be really exciting."
How could he not?
"Yeah, it was a no-brainer," he said. "Being at home in front of the Mariners fans, this is probably something that will never happen again in my career. So being able to do that for them at my home field is definitely something I'm looking forward to. I want to do my best for them."
But with a slow start to this season, including lackluster production at the plate, and not earning enough votes to even advance as one of six finalists spots in the outfield for the American League starting lineup, there was some speculation as to whether Rodriguez would participate in the Home Run Derby if he wasn't chosen for the All-Star team as a reserve.
He didn't make a final decision on participating until a few days ago when the team was in New York.
"We finally said, 'We are going to do it and going to commit to it,'" he said. "I just wanted to make sure everyone was on the same page so we were able to move forward."
This year's derby will take place at 5 p.m. Monday, July 10. It will be televised on ESPN.
