ANAHEIM, Calif. — For a few weeks now, manager Scott Servais has felt there have been glimpses of what he insists are the real Mariners beginning to surface.

A team that can marry solid starting pitching and relieving with dependable defense and timely offense to go on a big run and get back into playoff contention.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?