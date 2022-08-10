220811-sports-torrens01

Seattle Mariners pinch hitter Luis Torrens celebrates his walk-off RBI single agains the New York Yankees during the thirteenth inning, Tuesday in Seattle. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

It’s tempting to say that this feels a lot like last year. For the second consecutive season, the Mariners are piling up one-run victories as if they don’t know any other way to win.

In 2021, they led all of Major League Baseball with 33 of them. And after coming back to beat the Yankees 4-3 on Wednesday, they bumped their 2022 one-run-win total up to 27 through 113 games.