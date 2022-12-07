220810-sports-mitchhaniger01 (copy)

Mitch Haniger points to the dugout after homering against the New York Yankees. Following a 2016 trade, Haniger made his debut with the team in 2017 and help lead Seattle to their first playoff appearance in two decades.

 Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times

SAN DIEGO — Justin Hollander noticed a notification for a text message on his phone, read it with a stone-faced reaction and quickly typed a response.

Seated on the other end of the plush couch in the team's suite at Manchester Hyatt Regency, Jerry Dipoto felt the vibration on his wrist and looked at his watch, stopping himself in midsentence about the effects of the pitch clock.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?