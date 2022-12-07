SAN DIEGO — Justin Hollander noticed a notification for a text message on his phone, read it with a stone-faced reaction and quickly typed a response.
Seated on the other end of the plush couch in the team's suite at Manchester Hyatt Regency, Jerry Dipoto felt the vibration on his wrist and looked at his watch, stopping himself in midsentence about the effects of the pitch clock.
Earlier in his media availability session, he was asked about the Mariners activity level on Day 2 of the MLB Winter Meetings with a football metaphor. He jokingly responded, "we haven't even put the ball on the tee yet."
But as he read the message, presumably informing him that Mitch Haniger was planning on signing with the San Francisco Giants instead of returning to the Mariners, Dipoto offered little emotion or reaction, simply saying: "Maybe the ball is on the tee."
When ESPN's Jeff Passan broke the news a little later that Haniger and the Giants had reached an agreement on a three-year, $43.5 million contract, phones and watches in the room buzzed with Twitter notifications. Dipoto and Hollander knew the media session would have a few final questions.
"I'm aware," Hollander said.
"I suspected that was coming," Dipoto added.
Once hopeful of bringing back Haniger on a short multi-year deal, and awaiting his decision, the Mariners now have to move forward with alternate plans for filling a right-handed hitting corner outfield spot.
Their focus will continue to be narrow at least one or two hitters that can play the corner outfield or corner infield spots or both. Preferably the candidates would also be right-handed hitters.
Hollander and Haniger's agent, Adam Karon, had been in discussions since the end of the season. The Mariners were optimistic in the potential of bringing Haniger back, understanding his value to their team and his potential to be an impact hitter when healthy. While the Mariners executives weren't surprised that Haniger returned home to the Bay Area and signed with the Giants, they did seem a little surprised at the contract.
"Everything is always a little more robust than you think it's going to be, particularly if guys sign in this period of the year," Hollander said. "I'm thrilled for Mitch. I think Mitch is awesome. He's a guy who took it upon himself to make himself great and be humble enough to do that while also having enough self-confidence to do that. No one works harder. No one cares more about preparing himself every day. That's great for Mitch and I'm really happy for him and also thrilled he's not in the American League West."
Dipoto didn't delve into the team's offers to Haniger and if they were similar or competitive. But most MLB insiders believed that Haniger, who missed much of the season due to an ankle injury, might generate a contract of two years with an option for a third at around $10 to $12 million per season.
But with early interest from the Dodgers, Red Sox, Angels and Rangers, Haniger's market as a free agent was better than expected. While he was vocal about remaining with the Mariners and building off the success of the 2022 season, which provided him his first playoff experience, there was also the pull of returning home to play for the team he grew up cheering for. Haniger was born in Mountain View near San Jose and was a two-sport star for Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose.
"I still do feel like he wanted to be here if all things were equal, but being in San Francisco being so close to where he grew up, and that's critical, it is an advantage," Dipoto said. "From the very get-go, they knew where we were and we had very open communication about it to where Mitch thought, generally, 'Hey, this is good.' We talked about it. He went out and found out that his market was pretty robust, and we respected it and wished him well. Frankly, I'm happy he landed outside of the American League."
Haniger, who turns 32 on Dec. 23, was acquired along with infielder Jean Segura and left-handed pitcher Zac Curtis the night before Thanksgiving in 2016 in a trade that sent Ketel Marte and Taijuan Walker to the Diamondbacks. He was the Mariners' opening day right fielder in 2017.
A breakout season in 2018 in which he posted a .285/.366/..493 slash line with 38 doubles, four triples, 26 homers, 93 RBI and 90 runs scored earned him an All-Star selection. The Mariners initially offered a contract extension following the season but the offer was refused.
With the team going into rebuild following the 2018 season, the Mariners shopped Haniger for potential trades, looking for a large prospect return. With no takers at the asking price, he was viewed as a core piece for the rebuild in place. But his career was sidetracked with one pitch on June 6, 2019 during a day game vs. the Astros at T-Mobile Park.
Haniger swung at a 94-mph fastball from Justin Verlander that bore in on his hands. It resulted in a foul ball that slammed straight into his groin area. He finished the at-bat and tried to finish the game. But the foul ball had ruptured his testicle. It would require immediate surgery and later another surgery since the first procedure wasn't successful.
Attempts to come back from the injury in 2019 resulted in more pain and future issues. Haniger had suffered a torn adductor muscle which eventually required offseason surgery. In the weeks after that procedure, Haniger's severe back pain hadn't alleviated and a diskectomy was performed. He missed all of the 2020 COVID-shortened season.
He returned in 2021 and put together a monster season, playing in 157 games and posting a .253/.318/.485 slash line with 39 homers and 100 RBI, both career highs.