SEATTLE — Less than 24 hours after an improbable 11-8 come-from-behind victory over the Houston Astros, which included overcoming a 7-0 deficit in the third inning and a go-ahead grand slam from Dylan Moore, all the good feeling from the best win of the season was replaced by confusion, anger and frustration at the Mariners front office.
Early Tuesday afternoon, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto completed a trade with those same Astros, sending closer Kendall Graveman, who pitched the eighth inning and got the win Monday night, and reliever Rafael Montero, who was recently designated for assignment, to the opposing clubhouse. In exchange, the Mariners received infielder Abraham Toro and veteran right-handed reliever Joe Smith.
While the Mariners were looking to add infield depth, which the switch-hitting Toro provides, trading Graveman, who was a popular leader in the clubhouse, was something more than perplexing upon first glance. It was infuriating for players and fans, who feel like the Mariners are refusing to commit to this team and its surprising success.
Asked why the move made sense for the Mariners, Dipoto offered this explanation.
"It probably doesn't as a stand-alone, but it's part of a context that I believe is going to be an ongoing story over the next couple of days," he said. "So as we move toward the trade deadline (July 30). We have been pretty open in sharing the idea that we're trying to both address present and future, and we remain actively engaged in the market and trying to address upgrades now, that will give us a chance to be as competitive as we can over the next 60 games and hopefully into the postseason."
The vibe on the field before Tuesday's game was expectedly subdued. The early work from the position players lacked the typical emotion and energy. Many disappeared into the clubhouse immediately.
Multiple pitchers emerged from the clubhouse with tears still in their eyes from saying goodbye to Graveman.
"You should've seen it earlier," said a veteran player about the initial reaction.
Several players opted not to speak on the record about the move, but their anger was palpable. Sources said equipment was broken and smashed while one player "went absolutely mad."
"Betrayed" was a word used often.
Multiple players felt it was disingenuous for Dipoto to trade a team leader like Graveman at such an emotional time without offering some explanation for it in person. They found out from Graveman and social media.
"He hasn't come down here," a player said of Dipoto. "He sits up in his suite, playing fantasy baseball and rips apart our team without telling us anything."
Later Tuesday, the team announced it had acquired lefty starter Tyler Anderson from the Pirates for a pair of minor leaguers, catcher Carter Bins, who is currently playing for Class AA Arkansas and right-handed pitcher Joaquin Tejada, who is 17-year-old and pitching in the Mariners' academy in the Dominican Republic.
Anderson has a 5-8 record with a 4.35 ERA in 18 starts. He's gone at least five innings in all 18 of his starts and at least six in eight of them.
Toro, 24, is a switch-hitting infielder that plays primarily third base but can play second base. He worked out with the Mariners before the game at second. He's played in 35 games this season, posting a .211/.287/.385 slash line with a double, six homers and 20 RBI. He homered in the first inning Monday night.
Smith, 37, is a familiar side-arming reliever. He has appeared in 27 games with the Astros this season, going 1-1 with a 7.48 ERA (18 ER, 21.2 IP) with four walks and 17 strikeouts.