At some point during those tense 18 innings on Oct. 15, just about everyone watching had to have come to the same, obvious conclusion: The Mariners and Astros have two of the very best bullpens in baseball.

Those elite arms were on full display during Game 3 of the American League Division Series. The Astros, statistically, had the game's most valuable bullpen in 2022, and they were able to throw one more zero on the board during the 6-hour, 22-minute marathon to close out the series with a 1-0 victory at T-Mobile Park.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?