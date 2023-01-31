Looking debonair in a classic black tuxedo, impeccably tailored to fit his linebacker-like frame, Julio Rodriguez stood on the dais of the ballroom at the Hilton in midtown Manhattan to formally accept his Jackie Robinson American League rookie of the year award at the 98th annual New York Baseball Writers' dinner.
Flashing his trademark smile, and exhibiting his impossibly intoxicating charm, Rodriguez made a brief speech to those in attendance.
In the fourth installment of the Mariners position overviews, here's a look at center field:
The 21-year-old man-child arrived at spring training slimmer but still freakishly strong with improved speed and agility and the motivation to make the Mariners' opening-day roster as the starting center fielder.
From his first at-bat of the spring, which was a 431-foot homer with a 117-mph exit velocity, Rodriguez played his way into his desired role, showing a maturity and acumen to match his precocious baseball talent.
The intense work ethic that Rodriguez approached each day with endeared him to teammates. The exuberance and joy he displayed on the field and his natural charisma made him a favorite of fans.
Even when he struggled in his first month of the season, including some unfavorable treatment from umpires, who rang him up for multiple called third strikes on pitches out of the strike zone, Rodriguez's confidence didn't waver. He believed in his approach and process.
"He didn't panic," manager Scott Servais said. "A lot of young players panic and he didn't."
And he was right.
He started to hit and never stopped. Rodriguez became the Mariners' most dangerous hitter and best all-around player, leading the organization to its first postseason appearance in 21 years.
Along the way, he was named to the American League All-Star team and put on a magical display of power during the annual home run derby, finishing second to Juan Soto, but establishing himself as a candidate for superstardom. He signed a contract extension with the organization that could pay him almost $500 million through the 2039 season, making him a Mariner for life.
By the end of the season, Rodriguez posted a .284/.345/.509 slash line with 84 runs scored, 25 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 75 RBI, 40 walks and 25 stolen bases in 132 games. He was twice placed on the 10-day injured list in the second half of the season, forcing him to miss 21 games.
He led all major-league rookies in home runs, total bases (260), slugging percentage (.509), on-base plus slugging percentage (.853), Baseball Reference WAR (6.0) and FanGraphs WAR (5.3). He ranked second in runs scored, RBI, extra-base hits (57) and stolen bases and third in hits (145).
He became just the third rookie in major-league history and the first player in his debut season with 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases. He also became the fastest player in major-league history (125 career games) to reach those feats, surpassing Mike Trout (128 career games).
___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone