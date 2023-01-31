220728-sports-rodriguez01 (copy)

Julio Rodriguez celebrates with teammates after hitting a homerun last July. After a sensational rookie season, Rodriguez has locked down center field for the mariners for years to come.

 Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times

Looking debonair in a classic black tuxedo, impeccably tailored to fit his linebacker-like frame, Julio Rodriguez stood on the dais of the ballroom at the Hilton in midtown Manhattan to formally accept his Jackie Robinson American League rookie of the year award at the 98th annual New York Baseball Writers' dinner.

Flashing his trademark smile, and exhibiting his impossibly intoxicating charm, Rodriguez made a brief speech to those in attendance.



