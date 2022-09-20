OAKLAND, Calif. – Even if Luis Castillo’s somewhat odd and unproductive struggles against the Oakland Athletics, or what’s left of them, which is a few veterans playing out the string and most of the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators, hadn’t occurred once again on Tuesday night, victory would have been difficult if not unlikely for the Mariners.

Even if Castillo didn’t implode during an interminable fifth inning that featured him being one strike away from five scoreless innings and then giving up four runs, this glaring fact remains – the Mariners scored one run and tallied one hit – an infield single from Carlos Santana over nine innings.



