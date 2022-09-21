220923-sports-kelenic01

Seattle Mariners right fielder Jarred Kelenic follows through on a two-run RBI triple during the fourth inning Friday, April 22, in Seattle. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

OAKLAND, Calif. — The moment of postgame celebration, spontaneous in its action and the acknowledgment from fans, was perhaps the most joy Jarred Kelenic felt on a baseball field and a defining image of last season’s improbable but failed run at a postseason slot.

Just under a year ago, Sept. 29, 2021, to be exact, Kelenic hit a big two-run double to help the Mariners defeat the A’s, 4-2.