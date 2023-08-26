221006-sports-crawford01

Mariners short stop J.P. Crawford runs through a gauntlet of kids as the M’s take to the field against the Tigers in the first inning of the last game of the regular season, Wednesday in Seattle last year. Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times

The common refrain, which isn’t completely truthful, is that they don’t pay attention to the out-of-town scoreboard or standings. They don’t have time for things that they can’t control. Their focus is on that day’s game and preparing to play it.

For never having time to look at the standings, baseball players always seem to know where their team is at, particularly at this point in the season.