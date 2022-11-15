Scott Servais (copy)

Despite leading the team that ended the Seattle Mariners playoff drought, Scott Servais finished third in the AL manager of the 

Nov. 15Apparently leading a team back into the postseason for the first time in 21 years, ending the longest current postseason drought in North American professional sports, wasn't quite enough to win Scott Servais baseball's highest honor for managers.

Instead, he'll have to settle with being a finalist for a second straight year despite the Mariners' magical 2022 season.



