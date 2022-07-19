Purchase Access

The Mariners’ shoot-for-the-moon strategy early in the MLB draft gave way to a more reasoned (and necessary) approach with their final selections.

On the last day of the draft, the Mariners selected seven college pitchers among their final 10 picks Tuesday. One of those late selections was University of Washington right-hander Stefan Raeth, whose wipeout slider made him one of the Huskies’ most effective arms out of the bullpen this spring.