Logan Gilbert and the Mariners beat the White Sox Tuesday night as Gilbert tossed six shutout innings.

He allowed five hits with no walks and nine strikeouts to improve to 12-5. He threw 101 pitches in the game, 62 were strikes including 18 swings and misses.



