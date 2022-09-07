Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

On a day where he spent much of his pregame media session talking about defensive improvement and run prevention being key to his team’s success in the 2022 season, manager Scott Servais had to endure the Mariners slogging through one of their sloppiest games of the season.

In an uncharacteristic performance, the Mariners committed three costly errors that led to six unearned runs in a lackluster 9-6 loss to the White Sox.