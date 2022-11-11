Following a brilliant rookie year that set multiple records for Major League Baseball and the Mariners, all that's remaining in the award season for Julio Rodriguez to earn/win is the Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year.

The latest accolade for the Mariners' precocious superstar came Thursday afternoon when he was announced as one of three outfielders selected in the American League for the Silver Slugger award going to the top hitter in each league at the position. He was joined by Aaron Judge of the Yankees and Mike Trout of the Angels.



