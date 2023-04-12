CHICAGO — Even as Andres Muñoz looked normal and healthy on the mound on Friday, whipping two-seam fastballs at 100 mph and nasty sliders at 87-89 mph past hitters, something wasn't quite right during his scoreless inning. And it became more evident the following day when he would normally play catch.

"In the last game, I felt something strange or something like that in my shoulder," he said. "It made me have a lot of soreness and I was having a hard time recovering. But it's nothing to worry about."



