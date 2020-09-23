The team destined for the postseason slogged its way through the three-game series with the emotion and intensity of high-schoolers stuck in Saturday detention. The Astros know the playoffs are an inevitability with their amassed talent. But the swagger of years past was noticeably absent, perhaps filling those infamous trash cans now jettisoned from Minute Maid Park.
Meanwhile the team whose postseason hopes are still somehow alive due to math, but not common baseball sense, played its final home game of the season with the same energy as the first. In a season that was supposed to be about learning at the big-league level, it seems the Mariners have learned that energy and enthusiasm don’t have to go in slumps while exceeding expectations and playing games that matter in the final week of this shortened season.
Knowing they couldn’t afford lose another game the rest of the way and with a packed stadium of cardboard cutouts on hand for the final home game of the season, the Mariners avoided looming elimination from postseason qualification with a 3-2 victory Wednesday over Houston and a rare series victory.
The Astros did awake from their malaise in the bottom of the ninth with the help of Mariners’ “closer” Yoshihisa Hirano, who gave up two runs and had the tying run on second and Jose Altuve at the plate with two outs.
But Altuve’s miserable season continued when he struck out swinging to end the game.
After coming into the three-game series with a 2-24 record against the Astros dating back to last season, the Mariners took two of three from their rivals to improve to 25-31.
“Great series to end up the home portion of our schedule this year,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said in a postgame video conference. “I know it’s been a while since we beat the Astros in a series, so really happy with the way the guys play. They played super, super hard, really we have all year.”
It was Seattle’s first series victory over the Astros since Sept. 17-19, 2018, and the first home series victory against Houston since April 25-27, 2016.
And while it doesn’t represent a changing of the guard in the division, the Astros, who fell to 28-28, look like a team headed for an early exit from the postseason and an offseason of change.
As for the Mariners’ playoffs hopes, they can’t lose despite being three games behind the Astros. Because Houston holds the tiebreaker, Seattle must win its next four games and hope the Astros lose their next four against the hapless Rangers to qualify for second place in the AL West.
The other avenue is for the second wild-card spot. The Blue Jays, who currently hold the spot, reversed their fortunes against the Yankees with a 14-1 trouncing to improve to 29-27. Seattle is four games back there as well.
And then there are the resurgent Los Angeles Angels, who moved a half-game ahead of the Mariners at 26-31. But Seattle does hold the tiebreaker over the Angels, so if they finished with identical records, they’d get in.
Confused?
“We’re still playing for something,” said infielder Ty France in a postgame video conference. “We still have a little bit of a chance, and we know that. We’re coming out with some fire and kind of just running with it right now.”