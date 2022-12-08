SAN DIEGO — In past years, the Mariners have been able to use the annual Rule 5 draft to find relief pitchers that have contributed to their bullpen.
Right-handers Brandon Brennan (2018) and Yohan Ramirez (2019) were able stay on the MLB roster for an entire season and remain a part of the Mariners organization, while right-hander Will Vest (2020) made 32 appearances in 2021 before being placed on waivers.
Will Chris Clarke be the Mariners' next success story from the unique winter draft?
The Mariners selected the lanky right-hander from the Chicago Cubs organization with their first-round selection (No. 22 pick) in Wednesday's Rule 5 draft, which features players with either four or five years of minor-league service time and not on a MLB 40-man roster available.
Clarke, 24, made 21 starts and five relief appearances between High Class A South Bend and Class AA Tennessee last season, posting a 10-6 record with a save and a 4.64 ERA. In 120 1/3 innings, he struck out 110 with only 25 walks. At Class AA, Clarke had a 7-5 record with a 4.93 ERA with 20 walks and 87 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings.
"His skill set was really appealing to us," Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said. "I know the surface line doesn't look super exciting. He was probably the unluckiest pitcher in Double-A last year. He does a lot of things we like, and we think we can help him in some ways, too. This is a guy we feel like there's some dials to turn. So why not take a shot and see if we can help him?"
While he's been a starter for most of his pro career, the Mariners are going to use Clarke out of the bullpen.
"He throws a boatload of strikes," Hollander said. "We can shorten him up and make him into more of a traditional reliever. He's been a starter and obviously throws more than enough strikes. He has enough length to start. So we can use him in kind of that mixed role. He has real pitches, physical size and youth on his side. It was a gamble worth taking for us."
Mariners bring back Sadler
After he missed the 2022 season because of shoulder surgery and uncertain of his availability moving forward, the Mariners removed Casey Sadler from their 40-man roster, allowing him to become a free agent.
But given his history of success with the team, specifically the 2021 season, and the potential for him to help the bullpen, the Mariners are bringing him back on a minor-league contract for 2022 with an invite to MLB spring training. He is expected to report to camp healthy and compete for a spot in the bullpen.
The deal hasn't been officially finalized but could be done in the next few days.
Sadler, 32, posted an 0-1 record with a 0.67 ERA in 42 appearances in 2021. A valuable middle reliever, he struck out 37 with 10 walks in 40 1/3 innings. He did not allow a run in his last 29 appearances in 2021 (27 2/3 innings), a Mariners franchise record.
