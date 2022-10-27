Soccer: Mexican National Team Media Day

Mexico manager Gerardo Martino: "There is no need to complain to the people (for the criticism). Against Poland there will be 50,000 Mexicans cheering for the team, that is guaranteed," Martino told Mexican media outlet Mediotiempo on Tuesday.

 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

MEXICO CITY — Mexico manager Gerardo Martino is confident of winning over fans with a strong showing at the World Cup despite a string of poor results leading up to the tournament in Qatar.

Mexico, who have won only seven out of 15 games in 2022, attracted heavy criticism from supporters following friendly defeats by Uruguay, Paraguay and Colombia.



