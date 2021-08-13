The state Department of Health released new COVID-19 requirements this week for the upcoming school year.
Among them are a set of guidelines for high school sports, which officially start next week with football practice opening up Wednesday.
The main highlights include:
Masks will not be required for outdoor sports of any contact level (low, moderate or high) but are recommended in settings where unvaccinated athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and/or support personnel are nearby.
Masks are not required for athletes competing in low-contact or moderate contact indoor sports (swim and dive, bowling, volleyball), regardless of vaccination status. Masks are encouraged when practicing indoors.
Universal masking is required by everyone (athletes, coaches, trainers) in the weight room.
Masks are not required for fully vaccinated athletes competing in high-contact indoor sports (wrestling, basketball, cheerleading). For unvaccinated athletes competing in high-contact indoor sports, masks are not required if they participate in screening testing.
All coaches, athletic trainers, and support staff involved must wear face coverings indoors in a K-12 setting, regardless of vaccination status.
Masks are required universally for all spectators attending indoor K-12 sporting activities, regardless of vaccination status. Audience members should be seated in family units and spaced at least three feet apart from other groups.
Basketball and wrestling require screening testing of unvaccinated individuals to participate. Screening testing must be performed twice weekly using a molecular or antigen test. Fully vaccinated athletes do not have to participate in the screening testing.
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.