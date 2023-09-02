Seattle Mariners Logo

The Mariners selected Logan Gilbert 14th overall in the 2018 MLB draft. He spent time in Arkansas, Modesto and West Virginia before getting called up to the majors in 2021 at age 24. He is 12-5 with a 3.66 ERA this season.

The Mariners selected George Kirby 20th overall in the 2019 draft. He played in Everett, Arkansas and Tacoma before getting called up to the big leagues last year at age 24. He is 10-8 with a 3.28 ERA.