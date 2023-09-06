Seahawks general manager John Schneider met with the media Monday and, well, those aren't words you see written too often. Unless there's a major contract extension, or the draft is coming up, or the NFL combine is taking place in Indy, access to the Wisconsin native is limited.

That's not a complaint. The man is busy working. And it becomes a little clearer every year that, among executives at least, he's doing some of the best work in the NFL.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?