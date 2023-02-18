Russell Wilson (copy) (copy)

Despite the hiring of Sean Payton, Russell Wilson's career might not be able to be revived.

 The Seattle Times/Dean Rutz

SEATTLE — Bill Belichick. Greatest coach ever, right? Except he hasn't done much of anything since Tom Brady left and produced just one winning season during his five years in Cleveland.

Larry Brown. Mr. Fix It, right? Except once the king of reclamations got to New York in 2005, he went 23-59 and the Knicks nixed him.



