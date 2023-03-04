SEATTLE — The chants were as emotional as they were emphatic.
"Bo-bby! Bo-bby!"
In his first game back at Lumen Field since being traded to the Rams, former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner enjoyed a heartfelt salute from the Northwest fans in the final game of last regular season. It was a complete contrast from the boo birds that rained down on Russell Wilson in his first game back four months earlier.
Folks love B-Wagz around these parts. He gave them 10 years of Hall of Fame-level production and helped secure the Seahawks' sole Super Bowl title.
And now that the Rams plan to part ways with him this month, it seems an Emerald City reunion would serve as a feel-good tale fueled by nostalgia and fond memories. But if youre Seahawks coach Pete Carroll or general manager John Schneider, you leave nostalgia and fond memories out of this.
Perhaps, at the right price, Wagner could be an asset for the Seahawks next season. He earned second-team All-Pro honors last season and received sky-scraping marks from analytics site Pro Football Focus.
And you know Seattle could use some help in its front seven. The team had the third-worst rushing defense in the NFL last season and was on the field longer than any other "D" but Carolina's.
But there's a reason the Seahawks chose not to bring him back in 2022 — just as the Rams opted to release him after signing him to a five-year contract last offseason: They didn't think the eight-time Pro Bowler was worth top-tier linebacker money.
Awards and honors say one thing. The market says another. Wagner is likely Canton-bound five years after he retires, but it's debatable whether he is still the elite talent once considered the best LB in football.
So what do you do if you're Carroll and Schneider? Simple. You forget Wagners name and accomplishments, and treat him like any other free agent.
If the Seahawks' brass thinks bringing back Bobby at the right price will turn its team into a contender and serve as a net positive, then do it. But if his asking price is too high, or they think he might disrupt the defensive leadership, then it's probably not a good idea.
The defensive leadership, you ask? Well, the Seahawks essentially rolled out linebacker Jordyn Brooks as the defensive quarterback last season by handing him play-calling/relaying duties. This isn't a deal-breaker in terms of Wagner returning — and count me as one who will take an abundance of talent over "chemistry" in most situations. But it's hard to think Wagner wouldn't reassume those duties given his status in the league and reverence in the VMAC. Could be rather awkward. That's never good.
As far as what Bobby could provide after he turns 33 in June? That's a question a lot of GMs would be guessing on. No doubt he stuffed the stat sheet last season — logging 140 tackles, two interceptions and a career-high six sacks. Numbers can exaggerate one's impact at times, but paired with PFFs observations, you'd be hard-pressed to argue Wagner's second-team All-Pro selection was based on reputation alone.