Jeneane Lesko shows a baseball card from her time in All-American Girls Professional Baseball League’s Grand Rapids Chicks. Greg Gilbert / The Seattle Times

When Jeneane Lesko was drafted as a pitcher by the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League’s Grand Rapids Chicks before the 1953 season, she had never played in a single baseball game.

Now 87 and a resident of Snohomish, Lesko (who played under her maiden name, DesCombes) was a fixture at the baseball field while growing up in rural Lakeview, Ohio. She would watch the boys play and practice with them whenever she could.