Over the next few weeks, Arch Ecker and the Wenatchee Wild will be releasing a series of brief articles on the incoming players they plan on inviting to camp that begins Monday, August 19.
While there are some familiar faces from last year's team, there are a few new players as well that the Wild wish to introduce to the fanbase before the 2019/20 season gets underway at Merritt on Friday, September 6. The home opener follows a week later against the Vernon Vipers.
Here are the first four players:
Drew Bavaro
Defenseman Drew Bavaro calls Florida home, but his hockey career has already taken him far from the Sunshine State. He’s spent the last four years at Lawrence Academy in Massachusetts and now he’s headed west to Wenatchee for the 2019-20 season.
Bavaro throws a long shadow on the blue line, at 6’3 and 190 lbs. He’s enjoyed added ice time by skating with the Neponset Valley River Rats U16 and U18 clubs on top of his Lawrence Academy involvement. An offensively gifted playmaker, Bavaro has secured a Division I college commitment to Bentley University. That will allow him to use his time in Wenatchee to focus on further developing his game, rather than having the added pressure of landing a school deal.
Wild Associate Head Coach Leigh Mendelson says, “Drew will be an effective defenseman at both ends of the rink. He has the skill and instincts to run the powerplay, while at the same time being a very competitive and responsible defenseman at the other end of the rink. We expect him to bring a lot of passion to the lineup.”
Drew and the rest of the 2019-20 Wild players will report to Main Camp on August 19 in Wenatchee.
Tyler Young
Incoming Wenatchee Wild forward Tyler Young plays a style of game that fits well with the Wild style, and that’s part of what makes Wenatchee a perfect fit.
Tyler Young played a year of high school hockey at St. Mark’s School in Southborough, MA. He’s averaged better than a point per game over the last two seasons at Lawrence Academy and is committed to play Division I college hockey at Providence.
A native of Lancaster, MA, Young is a 2001 birth year and checks in at 6’1 and 165 lbs. Wild Associate Head Coach Leigh Mendelson says, “Tyler brings energy and skill to the lineup. He is always on the move and has a very competitive side while battling for loose pucks. He has good ability and desire around the net to finish and has very good sense to read and make plays off the rush. He will be effective both 5-on-5 and on the power play.”
Jack Bayless
Forward Jack Bayless will take the next step in his playing career when he joins the Wenatchee Wild for the 2019-20 season. The 5’9, 165 lb. forward has been playing the last three seasons at Minnetonka High School.
His play at the high school level in Minnesota has helped him secure a Division I college commitment to Division I UMass-Lowell where he hopes to pursue his degree in either Exercise Science or Business. His favorite NHL team is the Arizona Coyotes and his role model is Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins who se path to the NHL included Minnesota HS hockey as well.
Wild Associate Head Coach Leigh Mendelson says of Bayless, “Jack will bring us a very high offensive IQ and will make a lot of plays in the offensive zone. He has a competitive side to him away from the puck and has the skills to be very effective on the power play.”
Nick Cafarelli
Incoming Wild forward Nick Cafarelli comes to Wenatchee from his hometown of Middleton, MA. He’ll report to the Wild with the rest of the team on August 19 for Main Camp.
The 5’10, 176 lb. forward has played a lot of hockey over the last few seasons. His primary club has been the Austin Prep team (from Reading, MA), a team that claimed the 2018 CCL championship. Cafarelli supplemented his ice time by skating with the Valley Jr. Warriors U16 team in nearby Haverhill, MA. Last season, he attended Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, MA and had a stellar season offensively with 45 points in just 33 games.
Caferelli has secured his college plans with a Division I commitment to the University of New Hampshire beginning in 2020, but this coming season, he’ll look to hone his skills in the BCHL with the Wild. His NHL idol is Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins. “He’s a top guy in the league every year, and he’s a great two-way forward, so that’s someone I try to model after.”
Wild Associate Head Coach Leigh Mendelson says, “Nick has very good offensive instincts and the determination to get things done consistently. He can create off the rush, or in the offensive zone equally, and will be an important piece of the power play with his skill set and determination.”