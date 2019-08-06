Below are the second round of players the Wild wish to introduce to the fanbase before camp begins in two weeks on Monday, August 19.
Jerrett Overland
Incoming Wild defenseman Jerrett Overland brings a skill set and personal characteristics that fit seamlessly into the well-established culture in Wenatchee. He’ll report to Main Camp with the rest of his new teammates on August 19.
Overland has seen his offensive production increase over the last few years. He most recently played with the Anaheim Jr. Ducks U18 (Tier1Elite) team, where he led all Ducks defensemen with 22 points (7 goals, 15 assists) in 27 games played. Overland made his NCAA commitment to The US Air Force Academy in September of 2018.
Head Coach and General Manager Bliss Litter on Overland’s commitment, “We are excited about Jerrett’s commitment to the Wild. Jerrett will bring a solid set of skills and excellent mobility to our lineup. His skill and hockey sense will fit in well with our up-tempo style of play. His commitment to the Air Force Academy reinforces the type of character he has, and we are looking forward to adding him to our group.”
Associate Head Coach Leigh Mendelson says, “Jerrett is a skilled puck-possession defenseman. He has the ability to make people miss on the forecheck, while making a good play that creates offense. He can also control the play up top from the blueline and has always been a contributor on the power play.”
Overland on his opportunity with the Wild, “I am very excited for this opportunity and can’t wait to join a first-class organization that has a very experienced coaching staff that I know will prepare me for college hockey, I can’t wait to get started. The BCHL is one of the premier leagues in North America and has a good track record of development, and moving players on, I look forward to joining my new team and work towards another championship."
Blake Emerson
There was a time when the beaches of California would be the last place one would expect to find high level hockey talent. That’s no longer the case, and Blake Emerson is one of the latest to prove it.
The 6’0 150 lb. defenseman hails from Manhattan Beach, CA and has been working his way through the LA Jr. Kings Tier I program over the last several years, with each season revealing consistent growth in the offensive part of his game while also showing maturation in his defensive play. He has locked down a Division I college commitment with Bowling Green State University.
Wenatchee Associate Head Coach Leigh Mendelson says, “Blake’s game has evolved nicely over the past two seasons. He will be a dependable, competitive defender who can move the puck and join the attack. Blake is just beginning to scratch the surface of what will be a very solid future.”
Blake, along with his twin brother Quinn will report to the Wild’s Main Camp on August 19.
Quinn Emerson
Incoming Wild center Quinn Emerson has played alongside his twin brother Blake for years, a trend that will continue as they both report to Wenatchee’s Main Camp on August 19.
Quinn checks in at 5’10, 161 lbs. and unlike his defenseman brother, plays the center position. Born in 2001 and raised in Manhattan Beach, CA, he’s worked his way through the LA Jr. Kings AAA system, most recently with the U18 team. One other thing he shares with his brother, he has secured a Division I college commitment with Bowling Green State University.
Wenatchee Associate Head Coach Leigh Mendelson says, “Quinn plays the game with his head up and has a good sense of the game. He has developed himself into a reliable 2-way centerman who has a very competitive side along with the ability to make good decisions and plays.”
True Crowe
From an hour north of Denver in Greeley, CO comes incoming Wenatchee Wild defenseman True Crowe.
For Crowe, playing in Wenatchee will be his first real foray away from home. For the past three seasons, the 6’0” 161 lb. blueliner has plied his trade close to his Greeley, CO home, advancing through the development ladder of the Rocky Mountain RoughRiders at the 14U, 16U, and 18U levels. The 17-year old is scheduled to arrive in Wenatchee in time for the Main Camp which opens on August 19.
Wild Associate Head Coach Leigh Mendelson says of Crowe, “True has made tremendous progress over the past two years and we expect him to bring passion and competitiveness to the ice every day. He has worked hard to improve his footwork and skills and will be a player who will keep everyone honest.”