Megan Rapinoe is returning for an 11th season with OL Reign. Exactly 10 years after the U.S. women's national team star was first allocated to the Reign, the club announced Wednesday that Rapinoe has re-signed through the 2023 NWSL season.

"I'm back, Seattle! This club means the world to me, and I'm fully committed to helping this team to the best of my ability," Rapinoe said in a news release. "Under Laura's leadership and surrounded by this level of talent and quality, I'm confident we will continue to raise the bar and set the standard for success beyond the sport."



