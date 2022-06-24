Megan Rapinoe used her platform in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, ending federal protections for abortion — news that broke hours before a practice with the U.S. women’s soccer team outside Denver.
“It will completely exacerbate so many of the existing inequalities that we have in our country. It doesn’t keep not one single person safer,” Rapinoe said. “It doesn’t keep not one single child safer, certainly. And it does not keep one single — inclusive term — woman safer. We know that the lack of abortion [rights] does not stop people from having abortions, it stops people from having safe abortions.”
Rapinoe, 36, is a member of OL Reign, an Olympic gold medalist and a two-time World Cup champion. She was reportedly not scheduled to meet with reporters Friday afternoon but asked to speak in light of the ruling. She recently spoke out against gun violence and in 2021, testified before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on the issue of equal pay.
OL Reign released a statement on social media earlier in the day.
“OL Reign fiercely opposes the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and believes that every person should have access to reproductive health care,” it read. “We are heartbroken by this decision and stand in solidarity with all of those impacted. By overturning this basic human right to body autonomy, our most vulnerable communities are impacted. This directly opposes our values at OL Reign and we are committed to fighting for equality.”
Rapinoe encouraged others to acknowledge the intersectionality involved and the far-reaching consequences.
“I am a cisgendered, rich, white woman that lives in two of the most progressive cities in the world with the protection of not only myself and my resources, but this resource and this protection, as are all of my teammates,” she said, pointing to a U.S. team logo on her jacket.
“I will not be subjected to so much of the impact that this will have. But other people are not that lucky, and they will be affected immediately.”
She said the decision will “disproportionately” affect low-income women and women of color, rape victims and women in abusive relationships, as well as women who “just didn’t make the best choice.”
“That’s no reason to be forced to have a pregnancy,” Rapinoe said.
Rapinoe also questioned whether a court that is two-thirds male should be making decisions about women’s bodies, calling the concept “completely misguided and wildly out of touch with the desires of the country, the will of the country and the will of the people.”