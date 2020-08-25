Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has told the club he wishes to leave the club immediately, Argentine network Tyc Sports reported on Tuesday.
The report on Tyc's website said Messi, who has spent his entire career at Barca, informed the club about his desire to leave by sending a burofax, a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document that requires proof to third parties.
Barca's all-time top scorer has a contract with the Catalans until 2021.
Messi, who joined Barca aged 13, has scored a record 634 goals for the Catalans in 730 matches and is also the club's most decorated player with 33 trophies.
He is 37 games away from matching Xavi Hernandez as the club's all-time appearance maker.
But the 33-year-old is into the final year of his contract at the club and doubts about his future have grown since last week's historic 8-2 thrashing to Bayern Munich to exit the Champions League, which Barca have failed to win since 2015.
Sport, also based in Barcelona, talked of a 'first summit meeting' between the captain and coach, adding that Messi interrupted his holidays in order to meet with Koeman.
The Dutch coach said in his presentation last Wednesday that he wanted Messi to stay, although he did not show as much reverence to the player as some of his predecessors.
Koeman said he "did not know if he needed to convince Messi to stay" although he did call the Argentine the best player in the world and said he would be happy if he chose to remain at Barca.
With his contract running out next June, the six-times world player of the year is free to negotiate with other clubs from next January.
Yet even without a transfer fee, Messi's colossal salary, reported to be the highest in world football, means very few clubs would be able to afford him.
A study by French newspaper L'Equipe earlier this year said Messi earns 8.2 million euros per month from Barca, way more than Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris St Germain striker Neymar, who earn 4.5 million and 3 million respectively.