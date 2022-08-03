PGA: The Open Championship - Second Round

Phil Mickelson tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON — Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers sued the PGA Tour over its decision to suspend them for playing the new LIV Golf circuit, according to an antitrust filing on Wednesday that revealed the Hall of Famer cannot apply for reinstatement until 2024.

The lawsuit was led by six-time major champion Mickelson and includes 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, European Ryder Cup veteran Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones, among others.