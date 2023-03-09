200311-sports-hopkins (copy)

Head coach Mike Hopkins walks in off the bus with his Starbucks in hand before the Washington Huskies take on the Oregon Ducks for the final game of the Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Saturday March 16, 2019.

 Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times

LAS VEGAS — Following Washington's 74-68 loss to Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament, Mike Hopkins sat in a near empty T-Mobile Arena locker room pondering the future of the program.

"There's some changes that have to be made," the Husky coach said, which no doubt echoed the sentiments of many disgruntled UW fans who have voiced displeasure with the direction of the team and pushed for a coaching change.



