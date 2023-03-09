LAS VEGAS — Following Washington's 74-68 loss to Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament, Mike Hopkins sat in a near empty T-Mobile Arena locker room pondering the future of the program.
"There's some changes that have to be made," the Husky coach said, which no doubt echoed the sentiments of many disgruntled UW fans who have voiced displeasure with the direction of the team and pushed for a coaching change.
However, when Hopkins talks about changes, he's referring to the team's offensive philosophy and tactics that in part were to blame for a dreadful start in the biggest game of the year.
Despite swirling speculation about his job status, Hopkins expects to return next season and is focused on bringing back as many Huskies as possible.
"The biggest thing is if we can retain some of the talent because we haven't had continuity since those first two years," Hopkins said. "The first level of business is trying to get the core group back and keep building that chemistry. The talent is there.
"Then, offensively our style needs to be more about passing efficiency. We started it about three weeks ago. Everybody touching it. The ball has energy. When the ball is moving, it's team and not isolation. We need to do more of that. We'll have some plays where you get your best player the ball in certain areas, but the biggest thing is better ball movement. We got to teach it better. We got to push the ball more in transition and score more points."
Scoring points was virtually impossible for the Huskies in the opening minutes Wednesday when they fell behind 21-10 with 4:10 remaining in the first half.
Despite converting just 7 of 26 shots (26.9%), Washington trailed 28-20 at the break, which ended on Braxton Meah's dunk.
"In the first half we were very stagnant and standing around watching each other attack and go one-on-one," said freshman guard Koren Johnson, who finished with a career-high tying 15 points and three assists. "In the second half we kind of pushed it in transition a lot. We opened up gaps by running our motion."
After converting 1 of 10 three-pointers in the first half, the Huskies connected on their first 4 of 6 attempts in the second half, including Johnson's long-range dagger that cut their margin to 44-43.
Minutes later, Johnson gave UW its first lead — 47-46 — with a fastbreak layup in traffic with 9:48 left. His layup also put the Huskies ahead 49-48 at the 9:08 mark.
Soon after, Colorado regained the lead and went up 60-55 and 66-61, which set up a thrilling end.
Bajema scored five straight points — three free throws and a daring drive into traffic in which he flipped in a layup before crashing to the court that tied the game at 66-66 with 1:26 left.
"I just saw the open lane and was anticipating a foul, so I threw it up there," said Bajema who snapped a six-game streak of scoring less than double digits and finished with 16 points. "I knew I had a chance to get it up."
Bajema missed the ensuing free throw that would have given Washington the lead and at the other end Luke O'Brien drained a dagger three-pointer to put Colorado up three.
On UW's next offensive trip, Keyon Menifield whipped an ill-advised pass along the baseline that was intercepted before CU's Julian Hammond III canned a midrange jumper for 71-66 lead that essentially put the game away for the Buffaloes with 23 seconds left.
Colorado made 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch, while UW missed three three-pointers.
"We competed, but we didn't rebound," Hopkins said while lamenting a 39-30 rebounding disparity. "That's been kind of the Achilles' heel. They had 21 second-chance points. We had more foul shots and threes, but they killed us in the paint and second-chance points.
"There were just too many plays down the stretch where we couldn't retain the ball. It's something that we've been working on. We got to get better at it and that's on me. We just got to do a better job in the rebounding."
Several Huskies took responsibility for the third consecutive loss.
"I played terrible," said Menifield who had eight points on 3-for-13 shooting, five rebounds and five assists in his first postseason game. "I've got certain standards that I have for myself and I didn't do that. ... I'm going to remember this though."
Keion Brooks Jr. also bemoaned a 16-point performance that included four turnovers after scoring 26 and 21 points in two previous games against Colorado for UW wins.
"I knew I was going to be the point of focus," Brooks said. "Just being honest, that's every game for me. I knew I was going to get bodies thrown at me. Being held, grabbed and doubled — whatever they needed to do to make me less effective offensively. That was nothing new to me.
"I should have done a better job in the first half of getting to my spots and hitting my teammates. That's completely on me. Coming into the game, I know I'm going to get everybody's best shot because of what I did throughout the season. Whatever they did, tip your hat off to them, but I put that on myself."
Without leading scorer KJ Simpson, who was out with mononucleosis, Colorado (17-15) received a team-high 21 points from Hammond III. Tristan da Silva added 18 points and O'Brien had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Buffaloes, which advanced to face top seed UCLA in Thursday's quarterfinals.
Considering Washington was No. 121 in the NET and 104th in the KenPom rankings before Wednesday, the Huskies will likely not be extended a berth to the National Invitation Tournament and their season ends at 16-16.
The start of the offseason renews a litany of questions about who's returning next season starting with Hopkins, whose future at UW will ultimately be decided by athletic director Jen Cohen.
The sixth-year Husky coach is 101-91 since arriving in 2017 and has two years and $6.3 million remaining on his contract.
In terms of the roster, Hopkins hopes to retain tentpoles Menifield, Johnson, Meah and Franck Kepnang, who missed most of the year because of a knee injury.
Brooks, a senior forward and UW's leading scorer, has not made a decision about returning for a fifth year. It's uncertain if senior guards Noah Williams and PJ Fuller II, who missed the last few weeks and did not travel to Las Vegas, will be back.
"The only player that has to leave is Jamal Bey," Hopkins said. "We got a great player coming in (four-star prospect) Wesley Yates III.
"This program deserves championships. I haven't gotten us there, but I'm excited for the future. Some changes are going to be made. I take full accountability for it and I'm excited. Trust me, there's no one more disappointed than me."