221122-newslocal-Missionridgeopens 07.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

A snowboarder makes his way to the bottom of Chair 1 on Mimi during opening day 2022 at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

WENATCHEE — Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort is excited to announce the addition of six days of operations for the current 2022-2023 season. This latest round of added days takes the total number of days the Ridge will be open this season up to 135, the most since the 1996-1997 season.

Skiers and snowboarders can enjoy great spring conditions every day through April 9 and then each Saturday and Sunday for the remainder of the month. Mission Ridge will host its popular Flamingo Days event Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30 for closing weekend.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?