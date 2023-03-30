WENATCHEE — Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort is excited to announce the addition of six days of operations for the current 2022-2023 season. This latest round of added days takes the total number of days the Ridge will be open this season up to 135, the most since the 1996-1997 season.
Skiers and snowboarders can enjoy great spring conditions every day through April 9 and then each Saturday and Sunday for the remainder of the month. Mission Ridge will host its popular Flamingo Days event Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30 for closing weekend.
Mission Ridge is scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each of these additional days weather, conditions, and visitation permitting. For all the latest information on operations and events, visit the resort’s website at missionridge.com.
Season Passes for the 2023-2024 winter season at Mission Ridge went on Sale Thursday at 8 a.m. Current Mission Ridge pass holders were able to renew early at a special discounted rate through Wednesday.
Mission Ridge remains committed to protecting its culture and experience from overcrowding and to delivering the best experience for its guests by limiting the availability of Premier Season Passes.
The resort anticipates selling out of Premier Passes and encourages guests to purchase early to save the most money and to ensure they are able to purchase the pass that best suits the days and times they want to visit the mountain.
