WENATCHEE — Opening day is Friday for the 2020-21 season at Mission Ridge, the ski resort announced Tuesday.
“We’ll be open in a limited fashion Friday through Sunday with access to Chair 1 and the beginner rope tow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Mission Ridge Ski & Board Marketing Director Tony Hickok said in a phone interview Tuesday. “It’s the eighth time in the last nine years we’ve been able to open by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, which is a testament in large part to our amazing snowmaking crew who have consistently delivered for this week.”
Of course, the big question for local skiers and snowboarders: when will the construction of Chair 2 be finished?
Hickok said they’re shooting for a pre-Christmas opening. Chairs 3 and 4 will open when conditions permit.
“We’re trying to get Chair 2 open as soon as possible,” Hickok said. “We’re working seven days a week and we’ve made a lot of good progress on it."
The new chair is a high-speed, four-person chair equipped with a plexiglass bubble to improve comfort during inclement weather.
"It’s something we’re really excited about for this season and it’ll really stand out," Hickok said. "There is no other chair like it in the Northwest.”
COVID-19 restrictions will also make it a different kind of ski season. Hickok said masks and social distancing will be expected while in line, on the lift and around the base.
People will load into lifts with the group they came with and lodges will have grab-and-go food options. There will also be smaller food and beverage outlets placed around the mountain for quick pick-me-ups.
“But generally we’re asking skiers/snowboarders to use their car as a base camp,” Hickok said. “Many people already do, but lodge space will be restricted, so button-up and eat lunch in your car and head out afterward. We look forward to getting back to lodge stuff as things get better, but not now."
Hickok said the resort is also going to be cashless, in an effort to reduce contact with staff.
"So we strongly suggest those who are purchasing lift tickets to do so online," Hickok said. "Especially during peak or holiday periods (Christmas, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President Day) when we may limit the number of lift tickets sold.”
Hickok said skiers should get in a habit of buying tickets in advance and redeeming them at the ticket office. It’ll cut down on lines.
Rentals are still available — though patrons are asked to make reservations online due to social distancing and capacity limits in the rental shop — and the ski resort will continue to offer lessons and guided snowshoeing treks on night-skiing days.
“There are some changes because instructors can’t load chairs with students,” Hickok said. “We just have to communicate with guests about the lessons we can do and we’ll ask them to book online as well.”
Just two years ago, Mission Ridge had nine night-skiing nights a season. They had 32 last year and are expanding to 42 this season after adding Wednesday as a night-skiing option.
“There are a lot of folks in the community that can take the opportunity to come up midweek in the evening and we’ve added some more midweek days December through February,” Hickok said. “There are a lot of opportunities to get out of the house and get up on the mountain.”