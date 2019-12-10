MISSION RIDGE — After a hiatus of at least 10 years, the Mission Ridge Ski Team is bringing back the popular weekly drags or ski racing. It used to be called Friday Night Drags, but this version is called Thursday Night Drags.
Mission Ridge Ski Team Program Director and Head Coach Roger Taggart said they brought the event back thinking it would be a cool thing to do.
“The mountain expanded night skiing to three nights a week. We’re looking for a way to get more people up there, more people involved in the night skiing programs. We thought, if we paired with the mountain, and did a Thursday night dual-format ski racing, it could be kind of cool,” Taggart said.
This drags involve teams of four. You can have up to seven on a team, but only four can race on a Thursday. You can either ski or snowboard. Ski levels are from intermediate to expert. The cost is $500 per team.
Once your team is assembled, there is a qualifying day on Jan. 9, 2020. It is a GS style course. Each racer establishes a qualifying time, which is important because you’ll be paired up against other racers with a similar time.
“It’s all based on time. If you are a snowboarder and you have a similar time as me on skis, then we can easily race together. It doesn’t matter what you are racing on, only the time matters,” Taggart said.
Taggart said they are hoping to have 15 teams of four or 60 racers. They would like you to sign up by the last week of December to give them time to set up the qualifying event. Qualifying is a one-night event.
If you can’t make that first night, Taggart said they will qualify up through week three, so you have two more chances to qualify to get into the game, but you can’t race for points until you have a qualifying time.
“We’re not putting a label on your ability, we’re just putting you against somebody with a similar time. That’s what makes it really cool. You don’t have to be a speed racer to go up there and have a good time. You can just go up and ski or ride as best you can. Then you get to race somebody with a similar ability to you,” he said.
It is head-to-head racing. There is a red course and a blue course. Each night you would run each course. If you have the best time on the first run, you get two points for your team. If you have the best time on second run, you score four points for your team.
There is the possibility that each racer scores two points, but it’s pretty unlikely two teams would tie over the course of the season.
“The chances of teams being 100 percent tied by the end of the season are pretty low. You might have two or three teams with the same number of points by week three, but by week seven, you’re not going to have that,” Taggart said.
There is seven weeks total from Jan. 9 to Feb. 20, 2020. There is one week of qualifying and six weeks of racing. The last week of February is reserved in case there is a cancellation during the season due to weather.
Taggart said if they have to cancel one night of racing, they can still make it up. Each night, there is an individual winner. Results will be posted in the bar each night. If you have the two fastest times, then you are the fastest person that night.
“There is probably going to be one guy or gal that wins most of the weeks. There will someone who is a pretty good ski racer and wins most of the races and has the fastest times. Doing weekly prizes, we would be giving the same person something each week. That is not very fun,” he said.
The team award is at the end of the season. Taggart said they’ll put some swag out for the top prize. They are still putting together a prize package. Really, it’s not so much about winning the top prize.
“It’s really about the comradery than it is about the prize or trophy at the end. The team emphasis is pretty fun,” he said.
For more information on Thursday Night Drags, go to the Mission Ridge Ski Team website (mrst.us) and click on “Thurs Night Drags.”