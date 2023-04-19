COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colorado — Jack Mitchell kicked off an impressive ski cross racing run that began at the FIS Junior World Ski Championship held in San Pellegrino, Italy on March 26.
There he finished 30th overall, out of 41, the highest finish of any US skier in the event. Also, in the team competition, Mitchell placed 13th with his Maine teammate Morgan Shute.
On April 8, he was back in North America for the NorAm Cup finals in Nakiska, Alberta. While there he placed third, the highest podium finish for the U.S. Overall he tied for ninth out of 20 at the event.
On April 12, he made it down to the National Championship in Copper Mountain, Colorado, and claimed the gold medal. He was neck-and-neck with last year’s champion, a U.S. Olympian, and currently ranked No. 23 in the world, Tyler Wallasch, but Mitchell edged him at the end of a physical race by an arm’s length.
Mitchell ended his season on a high note. He’s currently on the U.S. Europa Cup team and hopes this season will qualify him for the U.S. World Cup team next year for which he’s already training.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone