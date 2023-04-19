WR Champs (2).jpg (copy)

Jack Mitchell maneuvers a course in 2020.

 Submitted photo

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colorado — Jack Mitchell kicked off an impressive ski cross racing run that began at the FIS Junior World Ski Championship held in San Pellegrino, Italy on March 26.

There he finished 30th overall, out of 41, the highest finish of any US skier in the event. Also, in the team competition, Mitchell placed 13th with his Maine teammate Morgan Shute.



