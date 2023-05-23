Major League Baseball and the Seattle Mariners are partnering to expand access to youth baseball and softball and help underserved community college students get their degrees, the team announced Monday.

Through the 2023 All-Star Legacy Initiative, the Mariners and MLB will give more than $2 million to renovations at Rainier Playfield in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood, grants to baseball and softball teams, and an intramural league to connect middle schoolers with sports.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?