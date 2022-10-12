MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (top) and catcher Christian Vazquez (9) and center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) celebrate after designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hit a walk-off three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning Tuesday in Houston.

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez smacked a walk-off, three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning as the Houston Astros rallied from a trio of four-run deficits to defeat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 in Game 1 of their American League Division Series on Tuesday in Houston.

Alvarez drilled an 0-1 sinker off Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray (0-1) into the right-field seats to end the opener of the best-of-five series. Ray, normally a starting pitcher, was summoned to face the left-handed-hitting Alvarez after Seattle right-hander Paul Sewald put two runners on base while recording two outs.

MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner doubles in the third inning of game one of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) watches his two-run single against the Atlanta Braves in in game one of the NLDS. 
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game one of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium.


