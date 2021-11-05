WENATCHEE — The final score may have been 30-13, but the scoreboard doesn’t tell the full story of Friday’s game between the Moses Lake Chiefs and the Wenatchee Panthers.
"We were swinging with them, I think, for the first three quarters, really," said Wenatchee's Head Coach Scott Devereaux. "And then, our second half funk hit us and they pulled away there."
Wenatchee had opportunities late to close the gap, but mistakes at key points in the game sealed the loss for the Panthers. Coming into the game, the Chiefs sat comfortably at 6-3 while the Panthers were 1-7.
For the Panthers’ offense, their first two drives of the game started right at midfield, though they ended with very different results.
The first was the product of a long return on the opening kickoff. Following a 13 yard run by Senior Camden Loidhammer, the offense sputtered, ultimately resulting in a Panther punt a mead minute and a half into the game.
The Chiefs methodically marched down the field, capping their opening drive with a touchdown run by Senior Sergio Guzman.
The Panthers’ pounced — both figuratively and literally — on the ensuing kickoff when a squib kick by Moses Lake bounced off a Wenatchee up man. The recovery gave the Panthers the ball at midfield for the second time, which they capitalized on.
After picking up one first down, a loss of yards on a run and a sack gave the Panthers third down with 23 yards to go. The Panthers would convert with a 30-yard reception and later score on a 27 yard run by Loidhammer. A bobbled snap on the extra point kept the Panthers from tying the game, and the touchdown represented Wenatchee’s only points in the first half.
"It was nice to get on the board, we haven't scored a lot of points this year," Devereaux said.
After a missed field goal by Moses Lake to open the second quarter, the Panthers were primed to potentially take their first lead of the game. A fumble on the second play of the drive dashed those hopes, and Moses Lake quickly found the endzone on a quarterback run from the 22-yard line to make it a 14-6 game.
Moses Lake found the endzone one more time before the end of the second quarter, giving the Chiefs a 21-6 lead as the teams went into the locker rooms.
The Panthers came out for the second half with solid play from both their offensive and defensive units. The defense stopped the Moses Lake offensive at their five-yard line following a failed fourth-down conversion, and the offense followed up with a 95-yard touchdown drive capped by a two-yard Loidhammer rushing touchdown, bringing the game to 21-13. The score held for the remainder of the third quarter.
"The kids kept swinging," Devereaux said.
On fourth down, with the ball at their 11-yard line, Moses Lake opted to kick a field goal to open the fourth quarter to make the game 24-13.
A delay of game penalty, an incompletion on a broken play and a sack stalled the Panthers’ following drive, as Wenatchee punted with just over nine minutes left to play in the game. However, it wouldn’t be the last chance for Wenatchee’s offense.
The Panthers’ special teams got in on the action again, blocking a field goal to give Wenatchee the ball with no timeouts, a two-score deficit and four minutes on the clock.
An interception gave Moses Lake the ball back, and they tacked on one more score in the game to give the game the final score of 30-13.
"We gotta finish, we just gotta finish," Devereaux said. "And we haven't been able to do that."
The Panthers are on the road for their season finale next week against the Davis Pirates, a game that was previously canceled due to a COVID breakout on the Panthers.